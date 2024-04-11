Football commentator’s own goal

By John Smith • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 17:18

Victory in Paris Credit: FC Barcelona

Both Barcelona and Paris St-Germain refused to be interviewed by anyone from Spain’s Movistar after the Champions League quarter final first leg in Paris on April 11.

It was a good night for Barcelona who playing away won 3 – 2 but it wasn’t such a good night for commentator and former Argentina, Mallorca and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper 54-year-old Germán Burgos who was sacked following an allegedly insulting remark about a teenage star.

Young man insulted by commentator

16-year-old Lamine Yamal was in the starting line-up for Barcelona despite suffering from a stomach complaint and although he was substituted in the 61st minute, he played an important part in the build up to Barcelona’s first goal.

Burgos scored an own goal before the match even started by reportedly saying about Yamal “If it doesn’t go well for him, he could end up at a traffic light.”

As the young star, who has already played for the Spanish National side six times, is Spanish born to Moroccan and Equatorial Guinean parents, it was assumed by most that this was a poor attempt at humour using a slur about his background.

Sacked commentator apologised

Burgos was sacked by Movistar for this and has since apologised saying, on Instagram “It was not my intention to hurt Lamine Yamal in any way, nor Barcelona, the players, UEFA or Movistar Plus where I work.”

The full apology in Spanish follows;