GURMÉ Awards for the best Costa del Sol restaurants

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 16:17

Photo: GURMÉ Málaga

Malaga’s hotel and catering industry gathered for the new GURMÉ Awards ceremony which highlights the gastronomy of Malaga city and province.

On the afternoon on Monday, April 8, Isabel Aguilar, coordinator of GURMÉ, kicked off the GURMÉ Málaga 2023 Awards Gala which took place at the Los Baños del Carmen Spa. The gala, now in its sixth edition, has awarded a total of 84 Malaga establishments, including the 14 new additions this year.

Francisco de la Torre, Mayor of the city of Malaga, took to the floor to thank GURMÉ for its important role in the dissemination of Malaga’s gastronomy. “Gastronomy plays a fundamental role for the Málaga brand”, he said, adding that, “the future of the region is linked to the attraction of talent so, gastronomy, as well as hospitality, are essential to retain it”.

The jury’s winners were as follows: in the category of ‘Best New Opening’ the award went to Cipriani, the restaurant at the Puente Romano Hotel in Marbella, while the award for ‘Best Traditional Cuisine Restaurant’ went to Erre & Urrechu, located at the Gran Meliá Don Pepe Hotel, also in Marbella.

In the category of ‘Best Creative Cuisine Restaurant’, the jury chose El Jardín de Lutz, in Casares, and chose Kosei Sushi & Omakase in Malaga for the ‘Best International Cuisine’ award.

In the next category, the jury decided that the ‘Best Informal Bar/Restaurant’ Award went to Cotxino, in Marbella. In the last category, ‘Best Product Restaurant’, the winner for the jury was Parador Playa, in Benalmadena.

The public vote

Through their votes, the public decided that the ‘Best Recent Opening’ was the restaurant Base 9 (Salitre, 9), in Malaga city. As for the ‘Best Traditional Cuisine Restaurant’, the public’s winner wass Sarmiento, in Casares.

The public chose Odissei (Francisco de Cossío, 10, Carretera de Cádiz, Málaga) as the ‘Best International Cuisine’ restaurant, an establishment that has brought Georgian gastronomy to Málaga.

The winner of the ‘Best Informal Bar/Restaurant award voted by the public went to Paladar Taberna, in Marbella. Finally, the public’s winner for ‘Best Product Restaurant’ was Chiringuito Oasis in Fuengirola.