Nick Carter in Alicante

By Marina Lorente • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 10:23

Nick Carter/ Credit: Pinterest

During the summertime, Plaza Alicante transforms into an idyllic backdrop for unforgettable experiences, offering an array of delights from special concerts to culinary adventures, catering to diverse tastes.

To ensure an extraordinary musical journey, organisers have curated a lineup featuring renowned artists from the global music scene, all set to perform at the Alicante Bullring.

The latest addition to this stellar lineup is none other than Nick Carter, acclaimed for his role as one of the Backstreet Boys. Scheduled for August 13, this concert marks a historic moment as the province welcomes the youngest member of the record-breaking boy band, renowned for selling out stadiums worldwide for years. Carter’s performance promises an unparalleled musical experience, inviting audiences of all generations to dance to the beats of timeless hits like Everybody.

Having embarked on his solo career in 2002, the American artist has since released three successful albums. His debut, Now or Never, soared to number 17 on the Billboard 200 and earned gold certifications in the US, Japan, and Canada.

Summer spectacle

Subsequent releases, I’m Taking Off and All American, further solidified his musical legacy, spanning over three decades on stage. His latest single, Hurts to Love You, released in 2023, has stormed the charts in seven countries, setting the stage for his electrifying performance on the Who I Am World Tour 2024, culminating in the highly anticipated summer spectacle in Alicante.