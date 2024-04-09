A night of classical harmony

By Marina Lorente • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 17:02

The musicians / Credit: Sede Universitaria Ciudad de Alicante

On Thursday April 18 2024 Alicante will host a captivating classical music performance by violinist Irene Ortega and pianist Carlos Santo.

Held at the Sede Universitaria Ciudad de Alicante, the evening promises an exquisite rendition of compositions by renowned artists like Robert Schumann and César Franck.

Irene Ortega, celebrated for her emotive violin performances, brings her talent honed through prestigious scholarships and mentorship from luminaries like Jesús Reina and Anna Nilsen. As the concertmaster of the Orquesta Sinfónica del Teatro del Soho Caixabank de Málaga, Ortega’s prowess in chamber music is globally recognised, including recent acclaim at the Turniej Kameralny International Chamber Music Competition.

Joining Ortega is the esteemed pianist Carlos Santo, whose performances have graced esteemed venues worldwide. As the artistic director of the Festival Internacional de Música de Novelda and principal conductor of the Mediterranean Chamber Orchestra, Santo’s dedication to chamber music is palpable.

A magical evening

Under the artistic direction of Daniel Curichagua and Victoria Marco, this musical event promises an unforgettable experience. Admission is free, but early arrival is recommended due to limited seating. Don’t miss this enchanting evening of classical harmony in Alicante.