Over 4,500 muslims gathered to celebrate the end of Ramadam

By Julian Phillips • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 20:28

Over 4,500 Muslims gathered to celebrate the 'Eid al-Fitr' the end of Ramadan Credit: Creative Commons

Over 4,500 Muslims gathered at the Almeria Fairground in Vega de Aca on Tuesday 9, to celebrate the ‘Eid al-Fitr’ festival, signifying the end of Ramadan. This significant event marked the conclusion of a month-long period of reflection, prayer, and fasting for the Muslim community.

According to the Union of Islamic Communities of Spain (UCIDE) and the Andalusian Observatory, more than 130,000 Muslims in Almeria completed the Ramadan fast after 30 days of religious observance.

Abdallah Mhanna, the president of the Almeria Imams Centre, reflected on the spiritual significance of Ramadan, emphasising its role in promoting social, moral, and personal growth. He stressed the importance of fostering integration, cooperation, and mutual respect between the Muslim community and Spanish society.

Five key messages

During the celebration, Mhanna highlighted five key messages: the significance of Ramadan in Islamic practice, the importance of respectful coexistence, the vital role of Muslim women, the need for brotherhood and respect among men, and the youth’s importance as pillars of the community.

Oscar Bleda, the Councillor for Social Integration, Participation, and Districts, expressed his pride in accompanying the Muslim community on this special occasion. He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts and reaffirmed his commitment to promoting intercultural coexistence and progress for both the Muslim community and Almeria society as a whole.

The event also addressed pressing global issues, with prayers offered for Gaza and calls for peace in Palestine. The ceremony concluded with a message of hope and unity, highlighting the Muslim community’s dedication to values of peace, tolerance, and respect in Almeria.