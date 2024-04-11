Workshops for young people in Nijar

By Julian Phillips • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 19:04

Rugs and clothes made from Jarapa Credit: Creative Commons

Join in a day of fun and community spirit in Nijar on Saturday, April 20, 2024!

This Free event, aimed at young people aged 14 to 35, will have workshops on Esparto, Ceramics, and Jarapas, for up to 30 people. Registration is open from April 1 to 18 at the “Bayra” House of Culture, Youth and Childhood.

The excursion will run from 10 am to 2 pm, with a meeting point at 9:00 am at the Parking lot of Blas Infante Pavilion. It is recommended to wear comfortable clothing, bring water, and applying sunscreen.