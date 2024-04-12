From Estepona to the world

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 11:49

Photo: Facebook / José Franco

Flamenco ‘Made in Estepona’ is reaching out to cities in the UK for the second consecutive year.

The dancers José Franco and Inmaculada Carmona are taking their new show, entitled ‘El lienzo de mi Baile’, to the Instituto Cervantes in Manchester. The company will be alternating three shows in different cities in the United Kingdom with its UK 2024 Tour and will be at the Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepona on Sunday June 2.

José Franco told Radio Televisión Estepona that, “we are presenting three different projects. ‘El lienzo de mi baile’ is the new one, ‘Flamenco 360‘ is traditional flamenco, but the novelty is that the audience is in a circle, so they get very involved and it’s very interactive”.

Heading to UK

They are heading to Manchester thanks to the Instituto Cervantes. “We are very happy to be back in the UK. We will be in cities including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, among others, from May 10 to 20, we’re really looking forward to it”, said José Franco.

For the second year in a row, the two teachers from the Taller del Arte will be touring England. “From the moment the idea is created until it becomes a reality there is a lot of work. Behind us there is a team of musicians, we have Francis, our guitarist, who is also our musical director. There are many hours of rehearsal and it’s not until the day you perform, that you realise that it has been worth it”, said Inmaculada Carmona.

Don’t miss the chance to see them in Estepona on June 2 where they will be joined by the singer Rosa. Tickets are available from the TAF Estepona website.