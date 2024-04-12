From Estepona to the world

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 11:49
Photo: Facebook / José Franco
Flamenco ‘Made in Estepona’ is reaching out to cities in the UK for the second consecutive year.
The dancers José Franco and Inmaculada Carmona are taking their new show, entitled ‘El lienzo de mi Baile’, to the Instituto Cervantes in Manchester. The company will be alternating three shows in different cities in the United Kingdom with its UK 2024 Tour and will be at the Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepona on Sunday June 2.
José Franco told Radio Televisión Estepona that, “we are presenting three different projects. ‘El lienzo de mi baile’ is the new one, ‘Flamenco 360‘ is traditional flamenco, but the novelty is that the audience is in a circle, so they get very involved and it’s very interactive”.
They are heading to Manchester thanks to the Instituto Cervantes. “We are very happy to be back in the UK. We will be in cities including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, among others, from May 10 to 20, we’re really looking forward to it”, said José Franco.
For the second year in a row, the two teachers from the Taller del Arte will be touring England. “From the moment the idea is created until it becomes a reality there is a lot of work. Behind us there is a team of musicians, we have Francis, our guitarist, who is also our musical director. There are many hours of rehearsal and it’s not until the day you perform, that you realise that it has been worth it”, said Inmaculada Carmona.
Don’t miss the chance to see them in Estepona on June 2 where they will be joined by the singer Rosa. Tickets are available from the TAF Estepona website.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.