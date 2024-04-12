Murcia’s olive oil boom

By Catherine McGeer •
Murcia's Olive Oil
MURCIA’s olive oil exports have skyrocketed, boasting an astonishing 797 per cent increase in sales value in January 2024 compared to the same month in 2023.
Minister Sara Rubira unveiled this remarkable growth during the launch of ‘Moratalla Entre Oliveras’ (Moratalla among the olive trees), a three-day event dedicated to olive oil from April 12 to 14 in Moratalla. The event serves as a platform to highlight the region’s premium olive oils, featuring conferences, tastings, a market, and a cooking contest focusing on extra virgin olive oil.
Rubira underscored the historical importance of olive oil in Murcia, tracing its lineage back to the Roman era. Despite challenges like recent droughts impacting production, the region’s olive oil industry remains resilient, with exports surpassing €12 million in 2023, marking a 15 per cent increase from 2022. This increase not only reflects economic success but also highlights Murcia’s rich agricultural heritage and commitment to producing high-quality olive oil.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida.
