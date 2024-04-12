Slash your electricity bill with negative prices

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 21:09

Image of a laundry room. Credit: Evgeny Atamanenko/shutterstock.com

Euro Weekly News often publicises figures from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) showing hourly electricity prices, on this occasion electricity prices actually dip into the negative.

On Saturday, April 13, consumers who are tied to the wholesale market via regulated tariffs will notice a substantial decrease in electricity costs, with an average price set at €9.17 per megawatt-hour (MWh), a 54.01 per cent drop from Friday, April 12.

The period between 10:00 am and 7:00 pm will even see negative pricing, offering a prime opportunity to run high-consumption appliances like washing machines without the financial sting.

Saturday, April 13: Optimal appliance use

The most economical hours to operate your appliances are as follows

From 12:00 am to 1:00 am: €24.21/MWh

From 1:00 am to 2:00 am: €17.78/MWh

From 2:00 am to 3:00 am: €17.23/MWh

From 3:00 am to 4:00 am: €11.58/MWh

From 4:00 am to 5:00 am: €8.32/MWh

From 5:00 am to 6:00 am: €7.12/MWh

From 6:00 am to 7:00 am: €10.85/MWh

From 7:00 am to 8:00 am: €11.76/MWh

From 8:00 am to 9:00 am: €13.26/MWh

From 9:00 am to 10:00 am: €0.01/MWh

From 10:00 am to 11:00 am: -€0.2/MWh

From 11:00 am to 12:00 pm: -€0.44/MWh

From 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm: -€0.45/MWh

From 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm: -€0.45/MWh

From 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm: -€0.55/MWh

From 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm: -€0.84/MWh

From 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm: -€0.86/MWh

From 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm: -€0.3/MWh

From 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm: -€0.12/MWh

From 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm: €3.82/MWh

From 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm: €25.08/MWh

From 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm: €35.25/MWh

From 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm: €24.42/MWh

From 11:00 pm to 12:00 pm: €14.13/MWh

Experts often recommend using these times for energy-intensive devices to cut down on monthly electricity bills.

Energy efficiency in appliances

When purchasing new appliances, it is crucial to consider not only their energy efficiency but also the proper usage to maximise savings.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) suggests that dishwashers are among the top energy consumers, potentially adding up to €74 annually to your electricity bill.

Similarly, washing machines can increase annual costs by approximately €77, while refrigerators are the most significant, adding around €199 due to their constant operation.

Using these appliances during the designated negative price hours can lead to significant savings, echoing the benefits of energy-efficient consumption. Remember, the right time can make all the difference in managing your electricity expenses effectively.