€7 million in sustainability subsidies

By Annette Christmas • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 14:11

Image: Pickpiks

The Department of Economic Promotion and Local Development at the Consell de Mallorca has given the green light to € 7 million in subsidies.

This will go to local councils participating in the European Commission Covenant of Mayors, with a focus on enhancing energy sustainability and curbing pollution.

Signatories to the Covenant of Mayors commit to pursuing three primary goals: Decreasing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by a minimum of 55 percent by 2030, bolstering resilience through climate adaptation, and mitigating energy poverty.

€7 million in grants

The total of €7 million will be split between 2024 and 2025.

Investments will be made in projects such as installing energy-efficient lighting in public buildings, setting up photovoltaic systems for energy self-sufficiency, and procuring low-emission vehicles.

New fleet

Council vehicles can also be replaced after five years instead of ten with newer, more advanced technology.

Funding will also go to public awareness campaigns and waste or mobility planning.

Pilar Amate, the Councillor for Economic Promotion and Local Development, emphasised a commitment to reinforcing support at a local level and boosting conservation of the island.