For all cheese lovers! 

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 15:03

Photo of an Amsterdam cheese shop: Wikimedia CC / Jorge Royan

On Saturday April 20 at Bake Vivant in Fuengirola from 11am until 1.30pm, cheese lovers can enjoy a Gouda tasting and baking workshop. A guided tasting of several farmhouse Goudas, followed by a workshop where you’ll make your own cheesy crackers and tropical jam to take home!

Come discover the delicious world of one of the world’s most loved cheeses, Gouda. Originating in the Netherlands, but gracing cheeseboards across the globe, Gouda is a delightful and unique cheese with plenty of character.

You’ll work your way through several different age profiles of Gouda, so you can experience how different they all really are. Expect a little bit of the history behind this iconic cheese and how it is made and matured. The event will be in English.

Afterwards you’ll get to bake your own cheesy crackers and tropical jam, both which will pair perfectly with your cheeseboards at home. Loli will be your guide for the baking process, so if you’re an absolute beginner, that’s no problem.More information is available on the website here: https://quesitosmalaga.com/gouda-workshop where you can also book your place or feel free to get in touch before booking if you have any questions or concerns about allergies or intolerances, call or WhatsApp +34 621 049 750