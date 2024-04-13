World Kiss Day: Will you be celebrating?

By John Ensor •
Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 16:11
Image of two Lovebirds.
Credit: Peter Bekesi/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0
World Kiss Day has got nothing to do with the make-up-wearing rock band, it honours the intimate gesture, not just as a form of affection, but as a connection that transcends the physical.
On April 13, 2013, a Thai couple set the record for the longest kiss which lasted over 58 hours, as noted in the Guinness Book of Records.
According to Telecinco, April 13 is the date for Spain to join in the celebration, although other sources claim it to be July 6. For anyone in doubt, they could always celebrate it twice just to make sure.
Kissing does more than forge emotional bonds—it also offers significant health benefits. According to Quiron Salud, kissing releases endorphins and hormones like dopamine and oxytocin, enhancing feelings of affection and love.
Furthermore, it is said to alleviate pain and bolster the immune system, illustrating that kisses are not merely romantic but also instinctually beneficial.
The ancient Hindu text, the Kamasutra, identifies no fewer than 22 types of kisses, each with unique implications and methods. Here are some of the most well-known.
World Kiss Day serves as a reminder to all of the simple pleasure of kissing for kissing’s sake as a genuine display of affection, rather than the social formality it seems to have become.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
