By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 12:41

Costa Canine: Fun in the sun at dog-friendly beaches. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

Are you planning a beach day but don’t want to leave your furry friend behind?

Now you can take them along to specially designated dog-friendly beaches in the south of Costa Blanca.

In Alicante, there’s a year-round dog-friendly beach called “Playa de Agua Amarga.”

While it’s open all year, during the swimming season, you’ll find extra services like beach bars and cleaning.

Further south in Santa Pola, there’s “Playa Caleta dels Gossets,” another dog-friendly spot with a mix of small stones and fine sand, making it one of the top choices in the area.

In Torrevieja, some dog-friendly beaches like “Punta Margalla” and “Cala de Moro” are closed now.

Instead, there’s a new spot between Cala Ferris and Rocio del Mar. It’s smaller, rocky, and covers about 1600 square metres.

By law, all dogs heading to the beach must have a microchip and a health passport with updated treatments.

For more details, you can email tourism@alicanteturismo.com or call the tourist office at (+34) 965177217.