Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 11:10
¡Viva los Lunes! Experience the Monday Market in Torrevieja. Image: Los Angeles Torrevieja.
If you find yourself at a loose end on a Monday, why not enjoy the lively atmosphere of the famous Monday Market in Los Angeles, Torrevieja!
Located at Plaza de los Halcones 27, Torrevieja, this weekly event offers a wonderful mix of sights, sounds, and flavours.
Every Monday, from midday to 6:00.PM, the market comes to life, turning the plaza into a busy centre of activity.
As you explore the stalls filled with a variety of goods, the tempting smells of freshly cooked tapas invite you to try the delicious offerings.
From traditional Spanish dishes to international treats, there’s something for every taste.
But there’s more to the Monday Market than just food, enjoy live music entertainment.
Everyone is welcome to join in. Whether you’re an artist, a seller, or a performer, there’s a place for you.
Setting up a stall is free, so if you want to showcase your talents or products, call (+34) 622 463 121.
