Las Lagunas circus market

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 10:42
Circus market comes to town
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
From Friday April 19 to Sunday April 21, the Candelaria Park in Las Lagunas will be transformed into a large circus market set in the 1920s, with a host of activities and activities for the whole family to enjoy.
There will be more than 50 stalls, live music, as well as a dance and fire show with juggling and acrobatic characteristic of the circus world. “This is a very attractive event to enjoy with the family in Mijas where there is a large number of people eager for activities of this kind,” said Councillor, María Francisca Alarcón. The Councillor added that this thematic market is a very new activity and Mijas is one of the few municipalities that has promoted it.
Throughout the weekend, the Candelaria Park will be the setting for circus performances, balancing acts, circus masks, face painting, balloon twisting, jugglers, puppets and soap bubbles, as well as almost fifty stalls run by merchants where you can buy handicrafts, food and jewellery products.
