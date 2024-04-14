Parking solution for Albox town centre

By Julian Phillips • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 14:24

Finding a long awaiting solution to the parking problem. Credit: Albox Town Council

Albox town centre has a long standing and pressing issue: a shortage of parking spots.

This predicament has been a source of frustration for locals and visitors alike, impacting community life adversely. Recognising this, the Albox Town Council has sought a solution to enhance mobility and convenience for all residents.

The imminent unveiling of the new public parking facility marks a significant step towards alleviating this problem. Situated on Poeta Juan Berbel Street, near the Virgen del Saliente School and Nursery, it promises to provide much-needed relief to Albox’s inhabitants.

Spanning over 3,700 square meters, the car park boasts approximately 130 parking spaces, ensuring secure and hassle-free parking. The successful realisation of this project owes much to the efforts of both public and private sectors, underscoring their shared commitment to enhancing Albox residents’ quality of life.

Beyond addressing residential parking demands, the facility will serve as a convenient solution for large events held at the Fairgrounds, facilitating.

The transformation of the previously overgrown plot into a functional parking space signifies a tangible improvement in road safety and overall community well-being.