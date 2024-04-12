Albox investing over €50,000 in its streets.

By Julian Phillips •
Many streets in Albox will soon have a new surface.
Credit: Albox Town Hall
Albox is investing over €50,000 in upgrading its streets.
The Albox Town Council has kicked off the municipal Asphalt Plan this April, aiming to enhance various streets and roads that have long been in poor condition. The improvements will benefit both the town centre and surrounding districts, enhancing safety for residents.
Key intersections like Calle Salitre with Calle Arrabal have seen reorganised traffic and repaired road surfaces. Road markings have been used to change road configurations, leading to the removal of traffic lights and increased safety near the health centre and schools.
Districts are also included in the plan, with works scheduled for areas like Camino de La Hortichuela. Streets such as Salvador de Madariaga, Malaga, Roma, General Alvear, Lepanto Street, and Nacimiento Street are part of the project, funded with the council’s own budget through the Nila company.
Mayor Maria del Mar Alfonso and Works Councillor Esteban Carrion have inspected completed roads, emphasising the plan’s importance. Alfonso stated, “This paving plan will improve the condition of our town’s most neglected streets. We prioritised urgent actions and started there, but there’s more to come. We’re committed to enhancing street safety and traffic flow across the municipality.”
