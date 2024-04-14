Sabor Urbano: Best burgers on the Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 21:52
Image: Sabor Urbano
SABOR URBANO, in Santiago de la Ribera at Avenida Mar Menor 51, is not your average eatery. This foodie paradise, led by Spanish couple Vanesa and David, promises an unforgettable dining experience with its fusion of bold flavours, urban ambiance, and a dash of personality.
At the heart of Sabor Urbano is its ever-evolving menu curated by one of the Costa’s top chefs. The highlight? Undoubtedly, their signature burgers. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill patties; they’re culinary adventures on buns. Take, for instance, the towering Burj Khalifa burger, boasting two layers of succulent 200g aged beef, smothered with cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles, and a generous dollop of burger sauce. How many ‘floors’ can you conquer? The challenge is yours to accept, add as many as you dare.
Equally tantalising is the Smash burger, a symphony of flavours with its double 100g aged beef patties, cheddar cheese, pickles, bacon, and zesty chipotle mayonnaise.
But burgers are just the beginning. Sabor Urbano’s menu extends to include a plethora of delights such as the Blue pulled hot dog, featuring brioche bread cradling sausage, homemade pulled pork, grilled onion, tomato, cheese mix, Blue sauce, and a sprinkle of Risketo.
Vegetarians and little ones aren’t left out either with plenty of meat-free options and a kid’s menu. They also offer a diverse array of options ranging from Baos and salads to pizzas and wraps. And let’s not forget the delectable desserts and milkshakes, with the Cafe Asiatico Milkshake stealing the spotlight.
Can’t stay? No problem. Sabor Urbano offers takeaway options, ensuring you can savour their flavours from the comfort of your own home.
In summary, Sabor Urbano isn’t just a restaurant; it’s an experience. So, whether you’re a food enthusiast or simply seeking a culinary adventure, make sure to pay a visit!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
