A weekend of flavours and culture

Food and Culture in Casares
Casares Council and CIT Casares have presented the eighth DegustaCasares Gastronomic and Cultural Fair to be held on Saturday April 20 and Sunday April 21.
This year sees a contest of Gazpacho Casareño in its many varieties that will take place on Saturday with a tasting among the attendees, and the contest of professional ham cutters, which is held on Sunday with the sale of all the dishes that are cut at a modest price, explained the president of the CIT, Ángeles Fernández.
These two new activities are in addition to the usual tapas routes, which include their own competition for the dishes most voted for by the public. The mayor, Juan Luis Villalón, said, the intention, “is to highlight the value of our gastronomy, our identity and our roots”.
Two days to enjoy Casares, taste the local cuisine and buy artisan and gastronomic products at the street market. In addition, you can learn how to make honey, make cheese and do crafting.
There will also be exhibitions of fandango dancing and traditional trades including sheep shearing. The event is held in the historic quarter and has its nerve centre in the Paseo de la Carrera, where most of the activities will take place, for which this year a large marquee has been set up covering the whole area. On Saturday and Sunday, visitors will be entertained by live music from Compás Flamenco, Al Liquidoi and Dúo Latidos.
The complete programme can be found at this link
