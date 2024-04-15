Animal Advocacy: Costa Calida reader feedback

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 19:19

Image: Shutterstock/ Ann Tyurina

THE great debate, the question of whether animals are more deserving of support than humans often sparks heated discussions. While some argue that animals, being voiceless and vulnerable, deserve special attention others say that human needs should always take precedence. We took to the streets of the Costa Calida to talk to the Euro Weekly News readers directly.

Margaret from Birmingham but a longtime resident of San Pedro del Pinatar said ‘Charities supporting animal causes are essential, we give them our voice as they can’t speak for themselves.’

Carmen from San Javier said ‘Animals are just innocent and are at the mercy of humans. It is our obligation to put them first as they cannot speak for themselves. I always support charities supporting animals.’

Michael from Dublin is on holiday here in Lo Pagan said ‘ I think we must look after animals as well as wildlife and the environment but at the moment we have to focus on more pressing issues facing humans like homelessness and poverty.’

Cristina from Balsicas said ‘I have worked with animals and I have seen the connection between humans and animals. It’s not about choosing one over the other, we should recognise that we are all connected.

John from Scotland paused briefly to say ‘I love dogs don’t get me wrong but do we really need so many animal charities?’

Maria a young waitress from Santiago de la Ribera said ‘Animals are cute but we have to care for each other first!’

Chris from Burnley who has a holiday home in Los Alcazares said ‘I have a dog but at the end of the day we have to remember that animals when it comes down to it they can fend for themselves. We are the ones who are struggling to put food on the table and pay our bills. Don’t get me wrong donate your old clothes to the dog charities and that but we have to come first.’

This collection of opinions by the international and Spanish residents and visitors of the Costa Calida offers a glimpse into the daily outlook of the local community, highlighting the diverse spectrum of opinions on the subject. It perhaps highlights the impact of current global issues, such as widespread conflicts and escalating inflation, which inevitably influence our current perspectives.

What do you think, should animals care be prioritised, or should we put our welfare first? Let us know in the comments section.

