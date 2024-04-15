Dozens of dead sharks found off Basque coast

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 19:36

Image of 'discarded' Cat Sharks off Spain's northern coast. Credit: SubacuaticasRealSociedad/Facebook.com

A recent disturbing discovery off the coast of the Basque Country has raised serious concerns about the devastating effects of fishing nets.

On a recent dive near the Gipuzkoa port of Getaria, two photographers from the Real Sociedad Underwater team encountered a heart-breaking scene.

The discovery was made on Sunday, April 14, when dozens of dead sharks, identified as common cat sharks, were found on the seabed.

Impact of fishing practices

The divers posted a message on Facebook: ‘Today we have done a dive in Getaria that we will never forget. We meet what we believe are species discards, tossed out to sea by some ship.’

Cat sharks, typically found along the Cantabrian coast, have an elongated body and a distinctive head, measuring between 40 and 50 cm in length.

However, they have been heavily impacted by unsustainable fishing practices, including discarded nets littering the ocean floor.

The detrimental impact on marine life has become increasingly visible, highlighting the urgent need for changes in fishing practices. ‘It is a heartbreaking vision,’ they commented.

At the start of 2024 France prohibited fishing in the Bay of Biscay for a month in order to protect the dolphin population.

Call for sustainable habits

This tragic underwater discovery will be etched in the memories of the photographers forever. They emphasised, ‘It is essential to adopt more responsible practices that protect both the marine ecosystem and fishing resources for future generations.’

The survival of species like the spotted spotted shark is at risk, and addressing this crisis is paramount for their conservation.

The Real Sociedad Underwater team is part of Itsas Zaintza Sarea, a network of sea watchers dedicated to fostering collective responsibility and promoting sustainable maritime habits.

Their goal is to utilise their extensive marine knowledge to lead in the protection and care of the marine environment.

The call to action is clear, more sustainable fishing practices are crucial for the future health of our oceans and their inhabitants.