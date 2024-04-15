Habitation Certificate to be scrapped

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 15 Apr 2024 • 21:14
Block of flats under construciton.
Credit: PxHere
The Government is considering doing away with habitation certificate (‘cédula d’habitabilidad’).
These have not been required in Andalucia since 1987, nor in Ibiza since 2022.
This measure may be included in the administrative simplification decree expected to be announced by the end of this month.
The aim is to streamline processes, as they are duplicated at present. Not only is a habitation certificate required as proof of compliance with the town hall’s habitation requirements but also a first occupancy licence, which confirms that a building has been fully completed, meets habitation standards, and enables utility services to be connected.
However, certificates will still be required for existing homes undergoing renovations. While the habitation certificate is governed by regional law, it is issued by the island councils.
This proposal is part of a broader initiative aimed at administrative simplification, akin to the policies implemented by the government of Juanma Moreno in Andalucia.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.