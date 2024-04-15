Habitation Certificate to be scrapped

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 15 Apr 2024 • 21:14

Block of flats under construciton. Credit: PxHere

The Government is considering doing away with habitation certificate (‘cédula d’habitabilidad’).

These have not been required in Andalucia since 1987, nor in Ibiza since 2022.

This measure may be included in the administrative simplification decree expected to be announced by the end of this month.

The aim is to streamline processes, as they are duplicated at present. Not only is a habitation certificate required as proof of compliance with the town hall’s habitation requirements but also a first occupancy licence, which confirms that a building has been fully completed, meets habitation standards, and enables utility services to be connected.

However, certificates will still be required for existing homes undergoing renovations. While the habitation certificate is governed by regional law, it is issued by the island councils.

This proposal is part of a broader initiative aimed at administrative simplification, akin to the policies implemented by the government of Juanma Moreno in Andalucia.