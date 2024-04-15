Investors buy Estepona hotel for € 40 million

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 15 Apr 2024 • 16:24

€40 million project in Estepona Photo: Malaga 360

The UAE capital investment fund Unicorn Royal Emirates has acquired for €40 million the hotel company Santa Marta, owner of a five-star and residential project on the beachfront to the east of Estepona that is half built, and plans to develop the site before the end of the summer of 2027 according to a report in Malaga Hoy.

With extensive experience in luxury residential and hotel projects, Unicorn Royal Emirates seeks to drive the development of the project, which will involve a total investment of more than €150 million, with the aim of completing it before the summer of 2027 as the hotel is already half built.

The project, located between Marbella and Estepona, will consist of a hotel with 160 rooms and several apartments under the concept of branded residences or luxury homes, whose hotel rooms will be super-sized and have large terraces overlooking the sea.

According to Sergio García, CEO of Unicorn Royal Emirates, the establishment, “will be one of the most luxurious five-star destinations in the region and one of the first branded residence projects in Spain”.