Investors buy Estepona hotel for € 40 million

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Updated: 15 Apr 2024 • 16:24
€40 million project in Estepona
Photo: Malaga 360
The UAE capital investment fund Unicorn Royal Emirates has acquired for €40 million the hotel company Santa Marta, owner of a five-star and residential project on the beachfront to the east of Estepona that is half built, and plans to develop the site before the end of the summer of 2027 according to a report in Malaga Hoy.
With extensive experience in luxury residential and hotel projects, Unicorn Royal Emirates seeks to drive the development of the project, which will involve a total investment of more than €150 million, with the aim of completing it before the summer of 2027 as the hotel is already half built.
The project, located between Marbella and Estepona, will consist of a hotel with 160 rooms and several apartments under the concept of branded residences or luxury homes, whose hotel rooms will be super-sized and have large terraces overlooking the sea.
According to Sergio García, CEO of Unicorn Royal Emirates, the establishment, “will be one of the most luxurious five-star destinations in the region and one of the first branded residence projects in Spain”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.