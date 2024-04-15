Malaga airport breaks records (again!)

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Malaga airport exceeds 4.5 million passengers and closes the first quarter of 2024 with record-breaking figures.
Up to March 2024, the airport registered over 20 per cent more passengers and almost 15 per cent more flights than in the same period in 2023. It is the airport with the highest passenger growth among all the major airports in Spain said AENA, the airport’s operating company, in a statement
Tourism, professional events, the beaches…it all adds up to the fact that the international airport of Málaga-Costa del Sol continues to smash its records to the point that it is the airport with the highest growth in passenger numbers among the six largest airports in Spain.
Aena’s airport network in Spain has increased its traffic by 13 per cent in total to more than 60 million passengers. Malaga played a major role in this boost and is the airport with the third highest number of users after Madrid and Barcelona.
The international markets with the greatest demand in the first quarter of 2024 were the British market with almost one million passengers, followed by Germany and the Netherlands with over 300,000, and Italy and France with over 200,000.
