Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 13:45
Policia Nacional canine unit
Photo: Facebook / Policia Nacional
National Police have launched ‘Operation Marbella’, which brings with it an increase in the number of officers who will provide a regular presence in the city with the aim of combating organised crime and delinquency. In the last two months there have been five shootings in the area including the latest incident in Guadalmina on Saturday April 13.
Putting an end to this recent wave of shootings is the main objective of the plan announced by the National Police. To this end, members of the Police Intervention Unit and the Prevention and Reaction Unit in different police stations in Andalucia, as well as canine patrols and aerial resources, will reinforce the services already in place.
In practical terms, the operation will mean an increased uniformed police presence in the city from May until October. Checks on vehicles and people will be increased, with random checks at various times and locations to increase the element of surprise. The units will be deployed mainly in places where there are crowds of people, especially in shopping and leisure areas, but also in residential urbanisations.
The main objective is to reduce the impact of common crime and organised crime, detecting and preventing the movements of those involved in organised crime, networks, seizing effects such as weapons and narcotics, and controlling known trouble spots.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
