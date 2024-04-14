Man shot in Gudalmina Alta

By John Smith • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 14:56

Police responded to the shooting Credit: Screenshot Marbella Se Queja

Gunshots were heard outside the Pane & Cioccolato restaurant in the Guadalmina Shopping Centre on the evening of Saturday April 13.

One man shot

Reportedly one person, believed to be an Albanian, was shot and was rushed to the Costa del Sol Hospital in a serious condition whilst officers from the National Police were assigned to investigate.

It is believed that the person or persons responsible for the shooting fled the scene in a vehicle which was later discovered abandoned on the A-7 motorway.

It is also alleged, although there appears to be no positive confirmation that another shooting took place on the same evening on the front line at Puerto Banus.

There have been a number of shootings in the Marbella area this year, assumed to be the work of rival gangs.

Will Marbella Plan help?

Alert to the need to improve policing in the area, the National Police working closely with the Marbella Local Police recently unveiled what is being called the Marbella Plan to try to combat crime by increasing the number of officers visible on the streets of the city.

Intended initially to try to combat low level crime such as mugging and theft from shops, no doubt officers will also be encouraged to try to prevent further outbreaks of shootings.