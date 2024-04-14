Man shot in Gudalmina Alta

By John Smith •
Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 14:56
Police responded to the shooting
Credit: Screenshot Marbella Se Queja
Gunshots were heard outside the Pane & Cioccolato restaurant in the Guadalmina Shopping Centre on the evening of Saturday April 13.
Reportedly one person, believed to be an Albanian, was shot and was rushed to the Costa del Sol Hospital in a serious condition whilst officers from the National Police were assigned to investigate.
It is believed that the person or persons responsible for the shooting fled the scene in a vehicle which was later discovered abandoned on the A-7 motorway.
It is also alleged, although there appears to be no positive confirmation that another shooting took place on the same evening on the front line at Puerto Banus.
There have been a number of shootings in the Marbella area this year, assumed to be the work of rival gangs.
Alert to the need to improve policing in the area, the National Police working closely with the Marbella Local Police recently unveiled what is being called the Marbella Plan to try to combat crime by increasing the number of officers visible on the streets of the city.
Intended initially to try to combat low level crime such as mugging and theft from shops, no doubt officers will also be encouraged to try to prevent further outbreaks of shootings.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.