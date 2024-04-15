By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 13:00

Pinoso goes digital: Introducing the MCM Pinoso App. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

Pinoso is proud to confirm its app has now been launched.

When you open the app, you’ll immediately hear the current broadcast on Radio Pinoso.

By swiping up, you can access other features such as the Notice Board, where you’ll find Town Hall announcements.

The Specials section gathers publications, posters, and photos related to specific events.

The green WhatsApp icon in the bottom left corner directs you to the social network, while the drop-down icon in the bottom right corner provides access to all content on the Municipal Media website, including a useful telephone directory.

Currently, the application is available only for Android devices, but it will soon be available for IOS.

To install the app, simply search for “MCM Pinoso” in the Play Store.