By Anna Ellis •
Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 13:00
Pinoso goes digital: Introducing the MCM Pinoso App. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.
Pinoso is proud to confirm its app has now been launched.
When you open the app, you’ll immediately hear the current broadcast on Radio Pinoso.
By swiping up, you can access other features such as the Notice Board, where you’ll find Town Hall announcements.
The Specials section gathers publications, posters, and photos related to specific events.
The green WhatsApp icon in the bottom left corner directs you to the social network, while the drop-down icon in the bottom right corner provides access to all content on the Municipal Media website, including a useful telephone directory.
Currently, the application is available only for Android devices, but it will soon be available for IOS.
To install the app, simply search for “MCM Pinoso” in the Play Store.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.