The growing industry worth €216 million in Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 10:36

Image of a Tattoo artist. Credit: Tony Alter/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Is tattooing merely a trend or a rapidly growing art form?

The rapid expansion of the tattoo sector in Spain, which now boasts a turnover of €216 million, suggests a permanent shift in cultural acceptance.

Tania Dmitrochenko, a seasoned tattoo artist with over two decades of experience and owner of Arte Salvaje-Tania Tattoo in Valencia, described the evolution of the industry.

‘Tattooing is booming. There are more and more studios and more demand,’ she noted. Her studio is a testament to the diversification of styles—from traditional black and white to intricate watercolours and realistic designs, reports Activos.

Diverse clientele and styles

The growth in tattoo popularity spans across all age groups. Dmitrochenko highlighted that her clientele ranges from teenagers, who visit with their parents, to older adults eager to ink the names of their grandchildren.

The trend extends beyond simple designs, with prices ranging from €50 for basic artwork to upwards of €2,000 for custom, elaborate pieces.

Fidel Prieto, secretary of the National Union of Professional Tattoo Artists and Ringers (UNTAP) and owner of Acme Tattoo in Madrid, shared similar observations. He explained that minimalist and small tattoos are gaining popularity, especially among the youth, as a way to preserve memories of people or events.

Health concerns and industry challenges

Despite its popularity, the industry faces challenges, including unregulated practices. ‘It has become fashionable to get tattooed at a wedding,’ Dmitrochenko mentioned, a trend both she and Prieto discourage due to health risks.

The practice of tattooing in unprofessional settings has led to increased calls for regulatory oversight to professionalise the industry.

Moreover, innovations like facial and capillary micropigmentation are becoming mainstream, appealing to both men and women seeking to enhance their features discreetly. Dmitrochenko has also specialised in therapeutic tattoos, ‘healing’ tatoos which help cover up scarred or damaged skin.

With an estimated 4,500 to 5,000 legal tattoo studios across Spain, a five-fold increase in just over a decade, and potentially as many operating without a license, the industry’s economic impact and cultural imprint continue to grow.

Prieto reflects on the dynamic nature of the business and highlights how studios continually open and close, and tattoo artists often switch locations or rent space in other venues. This vibrant landscape underlines the art’s shifting role in Spain from fringe to mainstream.