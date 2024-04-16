Journalists from Germany visit Almeria

By Julian Phillips • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 10:16

German journalists visiting some of the beautiful places in Almeria. Credit: Almeria Council

The beautiful Almeria coast has recently showcased its natural attractions to a group of German journalists.

The Provincial Council of Almeria organised a press trip, in collaboration with the Public Company for the Management of Tourism and Sports of Andalusia and the Spanish Tourism Office in Frankfurt, to promote the destination.

The visit aimed to highlight the benefits and offerings of the Costa de Almeria throughout the year. Fernando Gimenez, the Vice President and Deputy of Tourism, emphasised the goal of showcasing the region’s services, resources, and potential. Almeria boasts a fantastic climate, making it an ideal destination for active, sports, and industrial tourism.

The journalists, accompanied by a representative from the Spanish Tourism Office, explored the province under the theme ‘Almería Contrasts and Active Tourism’. The itinerary included activities like hiking in Cabo de Gata Natural Park, exploring the Tabernas Desert and Sierra Alhamilla, and visiting towns such as Bayarcal and Laujar de Andarax.

The programme aimed to familiarise the journalists with the diverse landscapes of Almeríia, promoting it as an ideal destination for active tourism. Through this exposure, the hope is to attract more visitors from the German market through various media channels.