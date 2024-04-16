Trending:

“Less pills, more shoes” group walks

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 7:46

Group Walk in La Nucia Credit: La Nucia Council

La Nucia´s “Less pills, more shoes” group walks have returned after taking rest time during the Holy Week of Sant Vicent.

This healthy group walk is held weekly for one hour and invites people of all ages to join, promoting a healthier and happier lifestyle to the community.

On the morning of April 15, La Nucia´s Health Centre nurses, the Primary Care Nursing Directorate of the Marina Baixa and La Nucia City Council, held the second season of the walks, taking one hour to walk four kilometres from the Auditori de Les Nits.

The walks are open for everyone free of charge, with the only requirements to wear comfortable clothes and sneakers and bring water and a snack if wanted, as well as a health card (SIP). During the route, stops can be made whether to rest or discover the local landscape, which often happens in the midst of walking through the impressive views of the mountains.

Join the next walk on Monday, April 22, at 9.30am from the Centre Salut in La Nucia; no registration is required.

