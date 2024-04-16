Megayacht in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 8:00
Luxury yacht season starts
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Axou
The mega-yacht Lady Moura, 105 metres long and considered one of the most luxurious yachts in the world, has revisited Marbella and its presence has been visible from the promenade.
The season for luxury yachts is starting in Marbella, even though there is no place for them to dock they still visit the town, anchor off the coast and the guests come ashore via shuttles.
The Lady Moura, which is among the largest yachts in the world, arrived in Marbella, where she has been a regular in recent years, after spending time in different parts of the Balearic Islands. It is owned by Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who reportedly paid around €125 million in 2021 to buy it from Saudi tycoon Nasser Al Rashid.
Built in 1990, the yacht has space for 27 guests in its 15 suites and a crew of 71. A sign of the luxury is the 24-carat gold lettering on the sides that identifies the name from a distance. The mega-yacht has a heliport with a helicopter, a cinema, operating theatre, discotheque and gymnasium, to name but a few services.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
