Young singer from Huercal-Overa impresses Melendi

By Julian Phillips • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 17:52

Triana from Huercal-Overa on the Voice Kids. Credit: La Voz Kids

Ten-year-old Triana from Huercal-Overa, achieved her dream of appearing on La Voz Kids.

With her heart full of excitement and her voice ready, she bravely stepped onto the stage for the blind auditions. Singing “How to Look at You” by Sebastián Yatra, she aimed to win over the audience.

The tension was high as Triana sang, hoping one of the four coaches would turn their chair around. At the very last moment, Melendi, the famous singer from Asturias, pressed his button, spinning his chair around to choose Triana for his team. It was a thrilling and unexpected moment for Triana, who had almost given up hope.

Tears of joy streamed down Triana’s face as she realized her dream was coming true. From the streets of Huercal-Overa to the spotlight of one of TV’s biggest shows, Triana’s angelic voice captured the hearts of the audience. Her journey on La Voz Kids is just beginning, and now she’ll continue on with Melendi by her side.