UK airport closed amid security alert

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 19:11

Stock image of Birmingham Airport. Credit: birminghamairport/Shutterstock.com

A major UK airport was forced to shut down due to a security alert after a suspicious item was found on board a Belfast-bound aircraft.

On Tuesday, April 16, Birmingham Airport faced an emergency shutdown. An Aer Lingus Regional flight EAG47S destined for Belfast from Birmingham had to circle back after a ‘suspicious item’ was discovered on board.

The incident, which occurred on the aircraft itself, prompted immediate action, leading to the airport’s closure ‘until further notice.’

Immediate response and safety measures

According to the Belfast Telegraph a spokesperson from Birmingham Airport commented: ‘The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew have disembarked.’

Emergency protocols were swiftly enacted, with bomb disposal units dispatched to the scene. This interruption in service has caused other flights to redirect; for instance, Ryanair flights were diverted to Manchester.

While the airport was temporarily non-operational, passengers were advised to proceed with their travel plans as usual.

‘All customers due to travel should make their way to the airport and check in as normal,’ the airport authority advised, signalling hope for a quick resolution to the disruption.

Ongoing investigation and public reassurance

The situation drew significant attention, with live streams capturing the unfolding events, though the aircraft involved was not visible in the footage.

Plane enthusiasts and emergency responders crowded the area, underscoring the gravity of the situation. While operations were stalled, authorities and on-site emergency services, including police and bomb squads, ensured the safety of all involved.

Despite the severity of the situation, officials remained optimistic about a speedy return to normalcy, encouraging travellers to keep to their schedules.

The community and passengers now await further updates, as investigations continue into the nature of the suspicious item found.