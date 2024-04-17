News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer •
Secret Garden
ON April 27 the Parque de Fofó in Murcia will be hosting an event titled El Jardin Secreto (The Secret Garden). This is a family event with activities for ages including, a market, painting, workshops, face-painting, dance, live music, and much more.
ON May 25 at 11 pm in the Teatro Circo Apolo in El Algar, the Coldplay orchestral tribute experience by Green Covers will take place. For more information and to purchase tickets see whimsyplans.com.
FROM April 18 until April 21 the Plaza Circular in Murcia will be turned into a foodie paradise for the event titled Murcia Foodie Week. This gastronomy festival will have food trucks, food workshops and show kitchens.
THE oldest person in Murcia affectionately nicknamed ‘Espinardo’s Grandma’ celebrated her birthday recently. Concepcion Lax born in 1915 turned 107 years old surrounded by her loving family. The Mayor of Murcia popped by with flowers for the occasion.
THE Mar de Musicas (Sea of Music) festival organised by the Cartagena Town Hall will release the official lineup for the festival and open ticket sales on April 18. Tickets will be available from €15 on lamardemusicas.com.
SIX people were injured in a traffic accident on April 15 on the RM-11 road between La Palma and Los Beatos in Cartagena. Emergency services responded to calls at 7:23 a.m. Witnesses reported individuals trapped in the vehicles. Authorities rescued and transported the injured to Santa Lucía Hospital.
