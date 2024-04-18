Mike Senker – It´s not rocket science

By Mike Senker • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 12:40

What is it with waiters that refuse to write your order down? They seem to relish the fact that it obviously makes punters feel edgy that they aren’t going to get your order correct and then there’s the smug look they give you when you innocently ask ‘are you going to remember all that?’ ‘Yes’ is the cocky answer usually .But sometimes they do get a few things wrong and then it’s time for Mr Grumpy to be the smug one ‘‘Told you to write it down smart arse!’ Then there’s the little computer things they use now. I’ve had problems with those too when you try and go off piste and want to change something on the menu like have chips instead of mash and gawd forbid you want to mess about with a full English breakfast and I always offer to pay extra as well.

I like a coke zero sometimes – I was in one place and was told they didn’t have any. I politely pointed out there was a supermarket next door and they could pop next door and buy some for a few cents and I would still be happy to pay the €2 they charge. Spanish shrug and no fizzy drink for me. Why?

Why don’t I get post from the UK or it turns up months later? My daughter sent a Mother’s Day card – never arrived. A friend sent a birthday card – never arrived. And that caused an added problem because there was also a voucher and they got the hump because I never thanked them for it. Luckily they asked me if I got it .Where is it going? Is it a Brexit thing? Done on purpose? Who knows but it’s bloody annoying.

Why is it that every service I phone up has been experiencing a higher number of calls than usual – for the last three years now! Simple answer – get more people answering your phones. Not rocket science.

I bought a new TV and immediately start getting ads and emails from the store saying ‘you recently bought a new 55 inch TV from us – here’s a list of other TVs you may be interested in.’ Why would I want another TV, I just bought one last week. Am I missing something?

Thanks for all your emails. It’s nice to see that folks can relate to a lot of the stuff that seems to pee us all off.

Email: mikesenker@gmail.com