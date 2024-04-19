By Anna Ellis •
Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 14:47
Chefs Wanted: Elche's 'Superchef Senior' contest cooks up fun. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
Elche has announced the sixth edition of its ‘Superchef Senior’ Gastronomy Contest for over 60s.
The cooking showdown is set to take place from May 28 to 30 at the Elche Hospitality School.
Registration is currently open until May 10 and can be done either at OMAC or through sede.elche.es.
To participate, individuals must be 60 years old or older, residents of a town in Baix Vinalopó (Elche, Alicante, Santa Pola, Crevillente), and possess a keen interest in cooking.
Importantly, participants should not have a professional background in the culinary field or be currently active professionals.
The contest will feature several prizes for the top three dishes.
The winner will receive a meal for two at El Granaino Restaurant, a gift box from Confitería Castell, and high-quality products from Dialprix.
The second-place contestant will be awarded a meal for two at Restaurante Cachito and high-quality products from Dialprix.
Finally, the third-place winner will enjoy a traditional menu for two at the Martino Restaurant along with high-quality products from Dialprix.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
