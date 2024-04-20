Community support in Roquetas de Mar

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 20:35

Donations for autism campaign. Credit: roquetasdemar.es

The mayor of Roquetas de Mar, Gabriel Amat, along with Antonio Lopez, the Councilor for Mobility, Traffic and Commerce, have presented donations totalling €630 to the Altea, Darata, and Aspergers associations.

The donation comes from funds raised during the Autism Day campaign, where local businesses sold charity bracelets under the campaign slogan #LlamemosloPorSuNombre (Let’s call it by its name).

Mayor Amat praised the six week initiative, coordinated with the Chamber of Commerce, saying, ‘for a month and a half, autism has been given visibility throughout our city.

‘In addition, we have managed to raise funds to support the work of the three associations, which play a fundamental role in the social fabric of our municipality. Thank you to everyone who has contributed with their solidarity, he concluded.