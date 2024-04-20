Community support in Roquetas de Mar

By John Ensor •
Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 20:35
Donations for autism campaign.
Credit: roquetasdemar.es
The mayor of Roquetas de Mar, Gabriel Amat, along with Antonio Lopez, the Councilor for Mobility, Traffic and Commerce, have presented donations totalling €630 to the Altea, Darata, and Aspergers associations.
The donation comes from funds raised during the Autism Day campaign, where local businesses sold charity bracelets under the campaign slogan #LlamemosloPorSuNombre (Let’s call it by its name).
Mayor Amat praised the six week initiative, coordinated with the Chamber of Commerce, saying, ‘for a month and a half, autism has been given visibility throughout our city.
‘In addition, we have managed to raise funds to support the work of the three associations, which play a fundamental role in the social fabric of our municipality. Thank you to everyone who has contributed with their solidarity, he concluded.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
