Spring Market to Abba: Fun-filled fundraising

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 22:21
Community Fundraisers for a Worthy Cause
Image: Shutterstock/ hanohiki
HELPING Hands has arranged a series of lively fundraisers aimed at supporting both people and animals in need. The Spring Market extravaganza, set to take place on Sunday, April 28 at Los Balcones El Pareton, promises a day filled with arts and crafts, exciting prizes, and vibrant music. For just €1, attendees can enjoy a variety of stalls, while those looking to sell their wares can reserve a pitch for €10 in advance by contacting 634 456 701.
As the fundraising fervour continues, mark your calendars for the Barn Dance at Los Balcones Retreat El Pareton on Saturday, May 18 at 7 pm. Featuring the foot-stomping tunes of The Equinox Ceilidh Band, tickets priced at €20, inclusive of a cowboy brunch, are available for purchase by contacting 665 186 969.
And for fans of iconic pop music, get ready to dance the night away at the Abba tribute show on June 8 at 7:30 pm at Los Balcones Restaurant. Tickets, priced at €28 and including delectable options like chicken and chips, pork and chips, or veg lasagna, promise an unforgettable evening with Europe’s number-one Abba tribute act. Join the community in supporting a worthy cause while enjoying a night of entertainment and goodwill.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.