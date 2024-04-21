Spring Market to Abba: Fun-filled fundraising

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 22:21

Community Fundraisers for a Worthy Cause Image: Shutterstock/ hanohiki

HELPING Hands has arranged a series of lively fundraisers aimed at supporting both people and animals in need. The Spring Market extravaganza, set to take place on Sunday, April 28 at Los Balcones El Pareton, promises a day filled with arts and crafts, exciting prizes, and vibrant music. For just €1, attendees can enjoy a variety of stalls, while those looking to sell their wares can reserve a pitch for €10 in advance by contacting 634 456 701.

Barn Dance at Los Balcones Retreat: Foot-Stomping Fun

As the fundraising fervour continues, mark your calendars for the Barn Dance at Los Balcones Retreat El Pareton on Saturday, May 18 at 7 pm. Featuring the foot-stomping tunes of The Equinox Ceilidh Band, tickets priced at €20, inclusive of a cowboy brunch, are available for purchase by contacting 665 186 969.

Dancing to Abba: A Tribute Show Spectacular!

And for fans of iconic pop music, get ready to dance the night away at the Abba tribute show on June 8 at 7:30 pm at Los Balcones Restaurant. Tickets, priced at €28 and including delectable options like chicken and chips, pork and chips, or veg lasagna, promise an unforgettable evening with Europe’s number-one Abba tribute act. Join the community in supporting a worthy cause while enjoying a night of entertainment and goodwill.

