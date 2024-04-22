Spain scraps ‘Golden Visa’ scheme: Your views

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 14:14

SPAINS’s recent announcement to scrap its ‘golden visa’ scheme has stirred a variety of opinions, especially among expats, real estate experts, and local business owners. We took to the streets of the Costa Calida to talk to the Euro Weekly News readers directly.

Isabel Navarro from Los Alcazares said ‘These investments make the property market more difficult and raise prices. Trying to find housing as an average Spanish person is difficult. Hopefully, if they complete this it will improve this for us.’

Mary from Bristol stated ‘This visa was only a sweetener for Brits after Brexit, but it has never driven us to buy houses. I don’t think anything will change because of this.’

Ann Nelson on holiday in the region said ‘I’ve always dreamed of retiring in Spain, and the ‘golden visa’ scheme seemed like a good way to get a visa after Brexit. Now, I’m not sure what this means for my plans.’

Carlos a restaurant owner in San Pedro del Pinatar said ‘While I understand the government’s intention to prioritise affordable housing, I worry about the potential economic impact of losing foreign investment.’

Angela from Lo Pagan said ‘Normal Spanish people can’t afford those properties anyway, this will just stop investment in the area, not just in the properties but the money they spend in the area also.’

John a long-time resident in Santiago de la Ribera said ‘Scrapping the scheme is supposed to help low-income locals to buy houses, but it makes no sense because the high threshold for the scheme excludes those on low incomes anyway, local or not. Proposing to scrap the scheme is just pure political optics.’

Richard said ‘Just something else we can thank Brexit for!’

This feedback offers some insight into the opinions of the people that may be directly impacted by Spain’s decision to end the ‘golden visa’ programme. They reflect a range of opinions, from concerns about housing affordability to uncertainties about future plans and economic implications. What do you think about this decision?

