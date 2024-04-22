Unique jazz spectacle

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 15:50

Gunhild Carling in concert. Credit: gunhildcarlingfanclub

Gunhild Carling, the world-renowned jazz performer, is set to perform in Almeria with a unique collaboration with the Clasijazz Big Band on Thursday, April 25, at 8:30 pm.

After a decade-long effort, this multi-talented singer, trombonist, trumpeter, and piper will grace Almeria with her presence at the Auditorio Maestro Padilla in an exclusive show that promises to be one of her most incredible performances to date.

Known as a ‘genius of traditional jazz’ and ‘Top of the World,’ Carling has enthralled audiences audiences all around the world.

Her association with the Carlings, a family of musicians, and her tours with various big bands have left a significant mark on the jazz scene. This event marks her only performance with a big band in Spain, making it a unique opportunity for jazz enthusiasts.

Jazz fans should not miss the chance to witness this spectacular artist live. Tickets are available from: https://www.flowte.me/storefront/almeria-cultura-401?e=33166, starting from €15 up to €20.

Please note, that in compliance with current regulations, tickets are required for all attendees, including children and adults, regardless of age or whether they occupy a seat.

Clasijazz also just announced on their Facebook page: ‘The great Gunhild Carling will be teaching a Master Class this Wednesday, April 24 at 6:30 pm in the Main Jazz Class Room.

‘Free for members of Clasijazz and €15 for non-members. Don’t miss discovering in person this great multi-instrumental artist and one of the most relevant people of Swing globally.’