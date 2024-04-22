By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 8:14

Councillor for Culture and the director of the Alicante Principal Theatre. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

“Malinche Symphonic” is set to launch its national tour in Alicante in June.

This innovative format combines a symphony orchestra, rock band, singers, and captivating audiovisual elements.

Hosted at the Teatro Principal, the show tells the story of Malinche, who played a pivotal role in Hernán Cortés’ conquest of Mexico, symbolising the fusion of two cultures.

Alicante residents and visitors can catch “Malinche Symphonic” on June 28th, 29th, and 30th, with one performance each day, before it heads to other cities.

María Dolores Padilla, director of the Teatro Principal, described the production as a grand spectacle, featuring a 40-member orchestra, a four-person rock band, four singers, and a large screen displaying enhancing images.

The director urged viewers to secure their tickets early to ensure they don’t miss out.