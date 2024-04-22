By Anna Ellis •
Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 8:14
Councillor for Culture and the director of the Alicante Principal Theatre. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.
“Malinche Symphonic” is set to launch its national tour in Alicante in June.
This innovative format combines a symphony orchestra, rock band, singers, and captivating audiovisual elements.
Hosted at the Teatro Principal, the show tells the story of Malinche, who played a pivotal role in Hernán Cortés’ conquest of Mexico, symbolising the fusion of two cultures.
Alicante residents and visitors can catch “Malinche Symphonic” on June 28th, 29th, and 30th, with one performance each day, before it heads to other cities.
María Dolores Padilla, director of the Teatro Principal, described the production as a grand spectacle, featuring a 40-member orchestra, a four-person rock band, four singers, and a large screen displaying enhancing images.
The director urged viewers to secure their tickets early to ensure they don’t miss out.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.