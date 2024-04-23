Beware another SMS scam

By John Smith •
Updated: 23 Apr 2024 • 12:41
Keep alert for fake Spanish Tax Agency scams
Spain’s Internet User Security Office (OSI) has warned of an extension of a scam whereby certain people have received false emails claiming they are owed a refund on 2023 taxes.
The latest version is being sent to individual’s mobile phones by SMS with the promise that those receiving the message are entitled to a refund of €411.
By clicking on any of the links contained in these messages, the user is redirected to a website where they are asked to enter their full name, credit or debit card number, expiration date, CVV and PIN.
If you receive such a message on your phone, simply block the sender and delete that message from your phone.
If however you have already responded to the message and given the information that was requested, then there is still some hope and you should contact the Cybersecurity Help Line to receive advice.
In addition, it is important that you preserve as much evidence as possible and report the scam to the police.
Generally speaking, no Spanish Government body or any major bank will be likely to contact you and expect you to hand over all of your private information including credit or debit card details along with the CVV and PIN.
If you have any doubts, simply search the internet to ask for details of latest scams as plenty of sites exist to warn individuals of potential problems.
