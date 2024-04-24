Andalucian cost-of-living voucher

By Catherine McGeer •
Coping with Costs
THE Cost-of-Living Voucher, an initiative spearheaded by the Andalucian Government, aims to provide economic support to Andalucian families facing vulnerability due to rising prices of goods and services.
To qualify for the voucher, families must meet specific criteria. Firstly, they must have children under 18. Additionally, total family income must be below €21,600 in 2022, and residency in Andalucia is mandatory.
The application period for the Cost-of-Living Voucher runs from April 11 to May 11. Eligible families can submit their applications during this time to request economic assistance.
For those seeking more information about the voucher, a comprehensive guide is available on the Canillas de Aceituno Town Hall Facebook page. This document outlines all necessary details and requirements for accessing this financial aid.
