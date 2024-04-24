By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 14:30

Summer music competition Photo: GoodFon CC

Billie’s Piano Bar and Speakeasy in Torremolinos has announced the return of its annual Costa del Sol Has Talent competition.

This contest is open to all up-and-coming or established vocal and instrumental musicians who have not previously performed at Billie’s. The competition will be held each Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, starting on Sunday May 26 and culminating in the finals on Sunday July 14, in conjunction with Billie’s summer brunch series.

Entrants must be either vocal or instrumental musicians located on the Costa del Sol. Ensembles are welcome but must be at most three musicians, given the intimate size of the venue.

All styles of music are welcome, but contestants should consider Billie’s venue and clientele when making their song choices. Contestants will gradually be eliminated until two entrants remain for the final competition on July 14.

The panel of judges consists of current Billie’s performers, as well as one of the owners. The finals will also include in-person voting from the guests at Billie’s Piano Bar, with their combined scores counted as the equivalent of one judge’s vote.

The winner will be announced after the final competition on Sunday July 14, and receive a cash award of €250 and a contract for at least two paid evening performances at Billie’s. The runner-up will receive €100 and at least one paid evening performance at Billie’s.

To enter, please: fill out the online registration form

You will need to pay a registration fee of €25 upon arrival on May 26 and you should prepare one song to perform on the first Sunday. The performance order that day will be drawn at random.