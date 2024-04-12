The Brunch Club launches Marbella summer season

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 15:12
The Brunch Club
Photo: La Sala
La Sala Puerto Banus has announced the launch of ‘The Brunch Club’, in the newly refurbished Live Lounge on Friday May 3 from 1pm – 4pm.
Priced at just €60 per person, ‘The Brunch Club’ includes a delicious 2-course menu paired with bottomless house wine, Cava, and the must-have cocktails of the season: Cosmos & Pornstar Martinis.
The menu showcases a selection of La Sala and La Sala by the Sea signatures, ranging from the authentic Thai Green Curry to the ‘Famous La Sala Fillet Steak Burger’, ensuring a feast for the taste buds.
But ‘The Brunch Club’ is more than just delicious food and free-flowing drinks. It’s a vibrant fusion of Afrobeat, RnB, and Vocal House, setting the stage for an unforgettable afternoon. Guests can expect live vocals, saxophone, and steel drums, along with a talented DJ spinning the latest beats to keep the energy high. And let’s not forget the dancers who will get you up on the dance floor.
Head to La Sala Puerto Banus for ‘The Brunch Club’ and experience the ultimate boozy brunch event where good food, great drinks, and electrifying music collide to create memories that last a lifetime.
Contact La Sala Puerto Banus today to book your spot for the best brunch in Marbella at reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145.
