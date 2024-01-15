Sala Lifestyle launches Cocktail Masterclass

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 10:12
How to make cocktails
Photo: Pexels CC / Helena Lopes
Marbella’s leading hospitality group is now offering the chance to experience an incredible cocktail masterclass as part of their exclusive luxury lifestyle and concierge service best known as La Sala Lifestyle.
Perfect for group bookings, join in at La Sala Puerto Banus to enjoy a fun-filled class making and drinking delicious cocktails. Priced at just €35 per person, this one of a kind experience will take place daily on the La Sala terraces and will last around 90 minutes.
La Sala Cocktail Mixologist, Dan Judd said: “Our new La Sala Cocktail Masterclass is great for group bookings, for people looking for something fun to do in Marbella. Guests will have the opportunity to make 3-4 cocktails each with plenty of games and challenges to keep them entertained. This should be on the bucket list for everyone visiting Puerto Banus.”
To book the very best Cocktail Classes in Marbella contact Harry on 679 910 637 or La Sala Puerto Banus Reservations Team today at: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
