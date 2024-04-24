One off BMW created by Swedish artist

By John Smith •
Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 15:54
Katrin Westman alongside her special BMW
Credit: BMW/ Oskar Omne
For the second year running an electric BMW car dressed in artwork created by a Swedish artist will be seen in Stockholm.
This iconic artwork has been created by Katrin Westman and the car will be used to transport guests to and from the Market Art Fair which runs from May 17 to 19.
This year’s winning entry Wetland is from the mind of the artist known for her sensual and abstract artwork inspired by the Baroque and revolving around a dramatic and rich colour palette.
“Combining art and mobility has always been a passion for BMW. The collaboration with Market Art Fair gives us a unique opportunity to support young Nordic artists while emphasising our commitment to art and culture”, explained Johanna Kriisa, CEO of BMW Sweden.
Last year’s winner was Swedish-ethnic artist Siiri and the idea for this Nordic electric offshoot comes from the global BMW Art Car project, where famous artists have been applying their artworks on cars since 1975.
This year will see the 50th Anniversary of the initial project which has seen BMWs created by such diverse and famous artistic talents as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, David Hockney, Jenny Holzer, Cao Fei, Esther Mahlangu and Jeff Koons.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
