Costitx in bloom, mayday flower fair

Since 1996, the streets of Costitx have been transformed for a very special fair every first of May.
The whole village is turned into a colourful oasis by expert gardeners, florists and fruit growers, with flower sculptures signposting the “Costitx en Flor” fair.
The spring fair is the perfect place to stock up on plants, shrubs and flowers and consult experts for recommendations.
And here is a helpful guide so you can ask those questions in Spanish if you want to.
There are also stalls offering agricultural, livestock, artisanal and industrial products.
When: From 4:30 pm on Tuesday 30 April until 6 pm on 1 May,
Where: Plaça Jardí, Costitx
