Costitx in bloom, mayday flower fair

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 25 Apr 2024 • 16:43

Costitx in bloom

Costitx in bloom. Shutterstock

Since 1996, the streets of Costitx have been transformed for a very special fair every first of May.

The whole village is turned into a colourful oasis by expert gardeners, florists and fruit growers, with flower sculptures signposting the “Costitx en Flor” fair.

Perfect place to buy plants

The spring fair is the perfect place to stock up on plants, shrubs and flowers and consult experts for recommendations.

Spanish glossary of gardening terms

And here is a helpful guide so you can ask those questions in Spanish if you want to.

There are also stalls offering agricultural, livestock, artisanal and industrial products.

When: From 4:30 pm on Tuesday 30 April until 6 pm on 1 May,

Where: Plaça Jardí, Costitx

Annie christmas in the Bay of Palma
Written by

Annette Christmas

Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.

