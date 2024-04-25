Puzzle Solutions Edition 2025

By Eugenia • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 10:18

WORD SPIRAL

1 Room; 2 Menu; 3 Utah; 4 Hunk; 5 King; 6 Glib; 7 Bias; 8 Stop; 9 Pert; 10 Tips; 11 Sole; 12 Ever; 13 Rapt; 14 Tiff; 15 Film; 16 Mean. SPANISH

QUICK QUIZ

1 Kirk Douglas; 2 Swastika; 3 Cary Grant; 4 A gaggle; 5 Biceps; 6 Dorothy Lamour; 7 Electronic; 8 Jacques Cousteau; 9 Eight; 10 Geisha.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Prophet; 7 Panic; 9 Tot; 10 Adoration; 12 Yellowknife; 15 Second-class; 17 How are you; 19 Rod; 21 Kneel; 22 Desired.

Down: 1 Brood; 2 Spy; 3 Lead; 4 Caithness; 5 Tip-offs; 8 Trowel; 11 Decorated; 13 Ladder; 14 Recount; 16 Cones; 18 Over; 20 Vim.

QUICK

Across: 3 Madam; 8 Habit; 10 Get at; 11 Rat; 12 Pedal; 13 Citadel; 15 Tepid; 18 Peg; 19 Cheese; 21 Panacea; 22 Abut; 23 Ring; 24 Hurtful; 26 Closes; 29 Ail; 31 Henna; 32 Liberal; 34 Organ; 35 Our; 36 Kudos; 37 Pumps; 38 Petty.

Down: 1 Paris; 2 Pitapat; 4 Abel; 5 Agatha; 6 Melee; 7 Oasis; 9 Bat; 12 Pegasus; 14 Den; 16 Peril; 17 Deign; 19 Certain; 20 Watch; 21 Put on; 23 Rule out; 24 Hearse; 25 Fib; 27 Let up; 28 Snoop; 30 Warps; 32 Last; 33 Rum.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Rebajas, 5 Papel, 8 Voter, 9 Geranio, 10 Retrato, 11 Store, 12 Nobody, 14 Pliers, 17 Gatos, 19 Aparcar, 22 Canguro, 23 Bacon, 24 Otras, 25 Folders.

Down: 1 River, 2 Bathtub, 3 Jarra, 4 Siglos, 5 Parasol, 6 Punto, 7 Lioness, 12 Negocio, 13 Despues, 15 En coche, 16 Day off, 18 Tener, 20 Árbol, 21 Ranas.

NONAGRAM

cedi, cent, cite, code, coin, cone, cope, cote, deco, dice, epic, iced, icon, nice, once, otic, cento, cited, coned, conte, coped, dicot, edict, ionic, optic, picot, tonic, topic, coined, copied, depict, docent, incite, indict, noetic, notice, pectin, poetic, diction, incited, nepotic, noticed, DEPICTION.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE