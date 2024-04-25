Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2025

WORD SPIRAL

1 Room; 2 Menu; 3 Utah; 4 Hunk; 5 King; 6 Glib; 7 Bias; 8 Stop; 9 Pert; 10 Tips; 11 Sole; 12 Ever; 13 Rapt; 14 Tiff; 15 Film; 16 Mean. SPANISH

QUICK QUIZ

1 Kirk Douglas; 2 Swastika; 3 Cary Grant; 4 A gaggle; 5 Biceps; 6 Dorothy Lamour; 7 Electronic; 8 Jacques Cousteau; 9 Eight; 10 Geisha.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Prophet; 7 Panic; 9 Tot; 10 Adoration; 12 Yellowknife; 15 Second-class; 17 How are you; 19 Rod; 21 Kneel; 22 Desired.
Down: 1 Brood; 2 Spy; 3 Lead; 4 Caithness; 5 Tip-offs; 8 Trowel; 11 Decorated; 13 Ladder; 14 Recount; 16 Cones; 18 Over; 20 Vim.

QUICK

Across: 3 Madam; 8 Habit; 10 Get at; 11 Rat; 12 Pedal; 13 Citadel; 15 Tepid; 18 Peg; 19 Cheese; 21 Panacea; 22 Abut; 23 Ring; 24 Hurtful; 26 Closes; 29 Ail; 31 Henna; 32 Liberal; 34 Organ; 35 Our; 36 Kudos; 37 Pumps; 38 Petty.
Down: 1 Paris; 2 Pitapat; 4 Abel; 5 Agatha; 6 Melee; 7 Oasis; 9 Bat; 12 Pegasus; 14 Den; 16 Peril; 17 Deign; 19 Certain; 20 Watch; 21 Put on; 23 Rule out; 24 Hearse; 25 Fib; 27 Let up; 28 Snoop; 30 Warps; 32 Last; 33 Rum.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Rebajas, 5 Papel, 8 Voter, 9 Geranio, 10 Retrato, 11 Store, 12 Nobody, 14 Pliers, 17 Gatos, 19 Aparcar, 22 Canguro, 23 Bacon, 24 Otras, 25 Folders.
Down: 1 River, 2 Bathtub, 3 Jarra, 4 Siglos, 5 Parasol, 6 Punto, 7 Lioness, 12 Negocio, 13 Despues, 15 En coche, 16 Day off, 18 Tener, 20 Árbol, 21 Ranas.

NONAGRAM

cedi, cent, cite, code, coin, cone, cope, cote, deco, dice, epic, iced, icon, nice, once, otic, cento, cited, coned, conte, coped, dicot, edict, ionic, optic, picot, tonic, topic, coined, copied, depict, docent, incite, indict, noetic, notice, pectin, poetic, diction, incited, nepotic, noticed, DEPICTION.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2025

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2025

GOGEN

Gogen 2025

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2025

