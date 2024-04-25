Spooky success for Javea Players

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 14:33

Blithe Spirit performance Credit: The Javea Players, Facebook

The talented theatre group, Javea Players had another successful season of the humorous and haunting play, the Blithe Spirit.

Throughout April, Javea Players delighted the audience with Blithe Spirit; a play written by Noel Coward and directed in Javea by Claire Schoonover.

Blithe Spirit introduced the audience to Charles Condomine; a socialite writer who invites the eccentric medium Madame Arcati to host a seance, in hopes of finding inspiration for his next novel. His plans are complicated by the ghost of his fiery ex-wife who dedicates herself to ruining his new marriage.

The excellent performance at the Union Musical Theatre in Gata was followed by an evening gala on April 23, celebrating the theatrical success with a buffet supper with cava and a meeting of actors with the audience.

After another memorable theatre season, Javea Players are preparing for their upcoming Tapas & Tango show which will run through in July.

